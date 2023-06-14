NYSP investigating after 2 bodies found in Lisle

Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT
LISLE (WBNG) -- On June 13, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., New York State Police responded to a property on Popple Hill Road in the town of Lisle after a 911 call.

Two deceased subjects were located on the property. There is no believed threat to the public.

This is all the information that New York State Police could give 12 News. The investigation is on-going.

