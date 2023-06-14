Restore NY funding to benefit Owego’s Lake Street

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) - Thanks to Restore New York Communities Initiative funding, new life will be coming to the Village of Owego’s 48-50 Lake St.

“It’s the more the merrier in business for sure,” said Owego Antique Vendor Bob Kneeland. “The more attractions people have to come visit, the better it will be for all of us.”

Real Estate Developer John Maczko mentioned what attracted him to invest his time in the village. “There’s a lot of big-time thinkers but it’s a small town that you can’t get across America these days,” he said.

Maczko said as he started to put the building under contract, he learned the area’s Economic Development & Planning was pursuing to get Restore New York funds. Through learning about their application, he said a partnership was developed.

“They had an application in that I don’t think was flying the way they wanted it to,” said Maczko. “I think what happened was when they realized they had someone coming in that was a real estate developer that handles things like this, Restore NY took a second look at the plan and really found it pretty inviting to really jump on board.”

Once the site of a hotel a long time ago, the new vision is to have three community services with bringing windows back to the Main Street side of the ground floor. Maczko is also looking to have a restaurant tenant, retail space and lofts on the upper floors. For the lofts, he’s expecting to construct nine to 11 units.

Tioga County Chamber of Commerce’s Sabrina Henriques said how this new alliance is a positive for the village at large.

“This is a great project because it actually has a lot of different factors involved, it has the mixed housing,” said Henriques. “In order for downtowns to be sustainable, you have to have that mixed usage factored into it.”

When it comes to timing, Maczko said it’s a fluid timeline as there has to be teamwork with places like the Tioga County Historical Society and others.

There’s $1 million from Restore NY funding, but all together, the total vision cost could be in the $2 million range. Maczko said teamwork is making this possible and points to some folks like Bud Sweet, Omar Sanders, and LeeAnn Tinney and the rest of the team at the Economic Development & Planning office.

