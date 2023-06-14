Rumble Ponies drop Tuesday night contest with Portland

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Portland Sea Dogs dropped four runs in the first inning, chasing starter Jose Chacin off the mound and setting themselves up for a high-scoring, one-sided 9-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night.

Daniel Juarez was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for Binghamton and tossed a career-high four innings, while allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out five batters in the outing, which tied his season high.

With Portland up 4-0 in the third, Chase Meidroth hit a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

Jose Peroza scored Binghamton’s only run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Binghamton will face off with Portland on Wednesday at 6:35 pm.

