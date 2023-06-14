Rumble Ponies drop Tuesday night contest with Portland

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Portland Sea Dogs dropped four runs in the first inning, chasing starter Jose Chacin off the mound and setting themselves up for a high-scoring, one-sided 9-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night.

Daniel Juarez was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for Binghamton and tossed a career-high four innings, while allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out five batters in the outing, which tied his season high.

With Portland up 4-0 in the third, Chase Meidroth hit a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

Jose Peroza scored Binghamton’s only run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Binghamton will face off with Portland on Wednesday at 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Thomas Coleman shows people watching as people are rescued after a boat...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction
The Self-Serve Avgas Station is located on the North Ramp
Self-Serve Avgas Station comes to BGM

Latest News

-
Mets call up infielder Luke Ritter and pitcher Mike Vasil to Triple-A Syracuse
Deposit-Hancock celebrates winning the Class D softball state championship.
Best moments from Deposit-Hancock’s and Maine-Endwell’s softball state championships
Best moments from Deposit-Hancock’s and Maine-Endwell’s softball state championships
-
Deposit-Hancock wins back-to-back Class D softball New York State Championships after 13-inning game