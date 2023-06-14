Senior Spotlight: June 14

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- For the next few days, Around the Tiers will feature some graduating seniors! Congrats to Aidan Walburger, Alexandra Iveson, Brenna Bough, Connor Hall, Joshua Conrow, Matthew Fitch, Owen Hill, Tori Austin, Ivan Bump and all graduating seniors!

Know a senior that is graduating? Nominate them for a chance to be featured on Around the Tiers! You can submit nominations here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
Firefighter suffers unknown injury after fighting Chenango Forks blaze
Suspect in major drug bust released from jail
Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction
SUNY Broome Community College announces new president

Latest News

Senior Spotlight: June 12
Senior Spotlight 2023 1920x1080
Senior Spotlight 2023: Submit here!