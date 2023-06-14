Senior Spotlight: June 14

(WBNG) -- For the next few days, Around the Tiers will feature some graduating seniors! Congrats to Aidan Walburger, Alexandra Iveson, Brenna Bough, Connor Hall, Joshua Conrow, Matthew Fitch, Owen Hill, Tori Austin, Ivan Bump and all graduating seniors!

Know a senior that is graduating? Nominate them for a chance to be featured on Around the Tiers! You can submit nominations here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.