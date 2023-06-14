Southern Tier Tuesdays: Endwell League of Community Action

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WBNG) -- Endwell League of Community Action is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

