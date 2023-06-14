SUNY Broome Community College announces new president

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Community College Board of Trustees has officially announced its next President of the college.

Dr. Tony Hawkins is officially the 8th President in the school’s history, replacing longstanding President Dr. Kevin Drumm who will officially retire in July.

Hawkins says he hopes to lead Suny Broome into this new era by listening to students and faculty.

“Much of what I do to help Suny Broome work through this period of transition would be to listen.”

That period of transition for the school will be an eventful one, including a potential integration with Binghamton University due to severe financial troubles which the school faces.

While Hawkins hopes to maintain the good standing with the University, he is not in favor of the school being overtaken as a whole.

“My hope is that the two institutions maintain a collaborative relationship, but the idea that one would either consume another is something that I don’t think is in the best interest for either institution”.

Hawkins’ appointment as President of the school came on the same day that current dean of students, Marquis Bennett, was arrested on charges of grand larceny and identity theft, a situation the new President says should be separate from the school as a whole.

“It’s very sad occurrence when a member of a community faces allegations and charges, but I can pretty much assure everyone that this particular situation is independent of the institution itself and should not reflect on how the institution does business.”

Hawkins’ looks to include everyone from students to community members in finding solutions to SUNY Broome’s declining enrollment. He also hopes to increase collobration on expanded curriculum options.

“I look forward to addressing the workforce needs of the community, working with our labor businesses to find ways for us to rethink what we offer, how we offer it to better serve our community”.

Hawkins’ first day on campus will be July 5th.

