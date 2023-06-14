Whitney Point CSD says 2 dead found in Lisle belong to ‘school community’

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Whitney Point School District announced it was mourning the deaths of two members of its school community Wednesday morning.

“As we allow law enforcement to conduct their investigative work, we respect the privacy of those involved by not speculating on the details of what has unfolded,” Whitney Point School District Superintendant Jo-Ann Sexton said in a letter sent home to families. “This news has left our close-knit community in shock and grief-stricken. Our thoughts and condolences are with those impacted as they navigate through this unimaginable tragedy involving a student and an employee in our school district.”

Tuesday evening, New York State Police announced it was investigating the deaths of two people in Lisle. Police said troopers were dispatched to Popple Hill Road in response to a 911 call and discovered the bodies there.

Sexton confirmed with 12 News that the two belonged to the district Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not reveal what caused the two to die or the names of the dead but said there was no threat to public safety.

Sexton said the school is able to assist those in need of emotional support with its own mental health professionals and professionals from a regional trauma response team.

“This news may evoke a range of emotions within our community, but we are supporting each other with understanding and empathy,” Sexton said.

