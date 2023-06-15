41st Strawberry festival set to kickoff in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) - The ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning at Tioga County courthouse in Owego for the 41st annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

The ceremony, hosted by Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, gave festival organizers the opportunity to talk about the work behind the festival and what guests can expect when they arrive in Owego for the festivities.

“We have a new event this year it’s the 5k rock and run at the Hickories Park, and we’re gonna kick that off Thursday night with not only the race but a concert and that kind of just is a ramp up to the excitement of the weekend,” said Mandy Neira, President of the historic Owego marketplace.

The strawberry festival will go from Friday, June 16th to Saturday, June 17th. The festival’s block party will start on Friday at 5 pm and feature food, vendors, live music, and a fireworks display before the conclusion of the event at 10 pm.

