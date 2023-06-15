41st Strawberry festival set to kickoff in Owego

(use)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) - The ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning at Tioga County courthouse in Owego for the 41st annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

The ceremony, hosted by Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, gave festival organizers the opportunity to talk about the work behind the festival and what guests can expect when they arrive in Owego for the festivities.

“We have a new event this year it’s the 5k rock and run at the Hickories Park, and we’re gonna kick that off Thursday night with not only the race but a concert and that kind of just is a ramp up to the excitement of the weekend,” said Mandy Neira, President of the historic Owego marketplace.

The strawberry festival will go from Friday, June 16th to Saturday, June 17th. The festival’s block party will start on Friday at 5 pm and feature food, vendors, live music, and a fireworks display before the conclusion of the event at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Suspect in major drug bust released from jail
SUNY Broome Community College announces new president
Firefighter suffers unknown injury after fighting Chenango Forks blaze

Latest News

During International Men’s Health Week, mental health expert says ‘it’s okay to not be okay’
‘Hometown Heroes’ program in Norwich hosts official banner dedication ceremony to honor veterans
During International Men’s Health Week, mental health expert says ‘it’s okay to not be okay’
WATCH: Endicott preschoolers celebrate Flag Day