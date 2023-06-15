8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed. (Source: WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee died less than a week after having her tonsils removed, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Addyson Rudd was sent home after her surgery last Tuesday to recover and was reportedly OK. Less than 24 hours later, after rounds of medication, she had to be rushed back to the hospital.

“She essentially bled out in less than two minutes, and [her stepdad] was performing CPR in the bathroom until help arrived,” said her mother, Deanna Caudill. “She was terrified. Whenever she came out of the room she said, ‘Daddy.’”

Her parents said a main artery burst but aren’t sure why. They said they are hopeful an autopsy will reveal a cause for the burst.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, children rarely die after this kind of surgery, but it happens.

Last year, they found seven per 100,000 deaths were related to a tonsillectomy, mostly due to some pre-existing chronic conditions.

Addyson was reportedly healthy, so much so, she will be an organ donor.

“She’s always going to live on in another kid. She’ll always be remembered. She’s a hero. She’s my hero. She’s our hero,” her father, Billy Rudd, said.

The family is now banding together to send a warning out to parents.

“If a child has to be put under anesthesia, they shouldn’t be going home the [same] day,” Rudd said, adding they believe children should be monitored for up to 24 hours.

Family members said they have set up a GoFundMe for her parents in an effort to keep their focus on Addy’s transition instead of medical bills.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle
SUNY Broome Community College announces new president
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on...
21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline