97 students sign letters of intent on BOCES ‘Signing Day’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES held its annual “Signing Day” where 97 students signed letters of intent to work for numerous companies throughout Upstate New York.

These technically trained seniors signed up to go directly into the workforce after graduation. The ceremony began in the gymnasium and was later moved outside where students officially signed their acceptance papers.

Representatives of more than 31 companies and organizations were in attendance to sign their newest employees.

Raymond Corporation Human Resource Manager John Sassani said he couldn’t be more pleased with his new employees because they are highly skilled.

“Both the staff and the administration do a wonderful job with the students,” said Sassani. “We offered 13 students today from multiple curriculums to start their career with the Raymond Corp.”

BOCES student Nolan Crocker, who signed with Louis N. Picciano & Son, Inc. and joined the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union expressed how fulfilling signing with a company was.

“It’s awesome. It’s exciting. I’m a little bit nervous but it’s good,” said Crocker. “Unions are a really good start for me at a young age because it’s good for the long-term.”

BOCES student Nitro Sharp who signed with the Carpenters Local 277 Union shared her excitement to start her career after graduation.

“I did BOCES for two years and that was a lot of hard work, but it was really fun,” said Sharp. “Then I realized I wanted to do this forever, so I applied and now I’m here and I’m really excited.”

This record-breaking number of students singing letters of intent was made possible through recruitment week where 36 businesses interviewed 83 students and WARS Day where 32 businesses observed 161 students performing their curriculum.

