Broome County recognizes ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the Broome County Family Violence & Prevention Council and the Broome County Office for the Aging were joined by elected officials to recognize “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

The annual day serves as a reminder of the need to protect our older population from harm.

Twenty-three purple pinwheels and one silver pinwheel were set up outside of the Broome County Courthouse to symbolize the one case of elder abuse that is reported for every 23 that are not reported.

Program Coordinator for the Family Prevention Council Kristin Beylo said elder abuse can take many forms.

“Elder abuse takes various forms including physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse as well as neglect and abandonment,” said Beylo. “These actions inflict tremendous harm on our elderly population undermining their dignity, security and overall well-being.”

At the event, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar presented a proclamation recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day each year on June 15th throughout Broome County.

