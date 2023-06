(WBNG) -- “Be Authentic!” That’s the theme of this year’s Women’s Conference hosted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. It will be held on June 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton. To register, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.