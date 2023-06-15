Dog Walking Forecast -- Murphy
Mostly dry today
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind NW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, late showers. Low 52 (50-56) Wind L&V
A low to our east will give us a few showers today.
A cold front moves in Friday with showers and thunderstorms.
The low will be slow to exit keeping rain and showers in the forecast for the weekend.
