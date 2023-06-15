During International Men’s Health Week, mental health expert says ‘it’s okay to not be okay’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- International Men’s Health Week, celebrated the week before Father’s Day each year, emphasizes the importance of health wellness for boys and men.

Issues highlighted during this week include preventable health problems, education on diseases, and mental health awareness.

Director of Crisis Services for the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST) Christopher Perez said creating awareness of men’s mental health is essential as it is often stigmatized.

He said many men suffer from mental health issues, but all too often don’t speak up about it.

“One in 10 men suffer from depression and anxiety and less than half will talk about it,” said Perez. “The implications of mental health and physical health go hand in hand.”

In order to acknowledge and deal with mental health issues Perez said it’s important to know you are not alone.

“There is a large number of individuals in society who suffer from mental health issues,” said Perez. “It might be the person who is in the cubicle next to you, the person you share an office with, that you see in the grocery store or even the person closest to you.”

After you start to see progress with your mental health Perez said your overall health including your relationships and physical health will improve.

MHAST offers a variety of services including a 24/7 phone line to connect with a peer counselor, crisis housing and group sessions.

For more information on these programs call 607-771-8888.

