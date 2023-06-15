‘Fill a Glass with Hope’ campaign

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In honor of National Dairy Month, American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Price Chopper & 32 to provide more fresh milk to families in need.

The fundraising campaign is called “Fill A Glass with Hope.” It provides money and resources to food pantries, including those in Central New York to that families have access to fresh milk.

To learn more about the campaign, visit this link.

