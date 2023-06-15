Harpursville man convicted of enticement of a 13-year-old girl

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- United State Attorney’s Office of the Western District of New York announced that a Harpursville man was convicted of enticement of a minor. The office said David Lattieri, 36, is facing 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

In October 2020, Lettieri traveled from Broome County to a park in Wyoming County with the intent of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. However, sexual contact did not occur.

An investigation recovered communications between Lattieri and the victim, including photos of the victim on his phone. Investigators also searched Lettieri’s Facebook account and recovered conversations between Lettieri, the victim and the victim’s sister. The conversations were sexual in nature, the office said.

During the conversations, the victim was revealed to be a 13-year-old.

The case was investigated by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

