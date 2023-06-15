Mainly dry weather for your Thursday

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, late showers. Low 52 (50-56) Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 80% High 68 Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Low 52 Wind N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 60% High 68 Low 50

SUNDAY, FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 20% High 72 Low 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 78 Low 56

A low to our east will give us a few showers today.

A cold front moves in Friday with showers and thunderstorms.

The low will be slow to exit keeping rain and showers in the forecast for the weekend.

