Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was found guilty of nine felony charges in a trial concerning a DWI crash, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Terell R. Wilson, 38, was found guilty of four counts of vehicular assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and two DWI charges. The jury deliberated for an hour and a half.

Wilson was driving a 2017 Nissan while intoxicated on Hawleyton Road in the Town of Binghamton and crashed the vehicle into a tree. The front-seat passenger suffered serious injuries including spinal injuries, a broken pelvis and a broken arm. The injuries required surgery and hospitalization.

Wilson, who has prior convictions for narcotics possession, assault and DWI, faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 14. He is also facing additional prison time for a Jan. 27, 2023 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

