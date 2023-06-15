Businesses prep ahead of Owego’s Strawberry Festival

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- We are days away from this year’s Strawberry Festival in Owego and village businesses are getting ready for the influx of guests to take the streets. Among those establishments are the Parkview Inn and Leonardo’s Wine Bar.

Given that the village has a walkable downtown, Owner Beth Johnson of the Parkview Inn said the annual event is good exposure for the businesses.

“All the businesses, the brick and mortar and the restaurants, look forward to the Strawberry Fest,” said Johnson. “I don’t think anybody is really left out, it’s a big boost for everybody.”

Owner Elizabeth Skovira of Leonardo’s Wine Bar had the soft opening during last year’s event. Being fully established this time around, Skovira talked about the on-going effort for the big weekend.

“I’m always constantly taking notes getting ready for Strawberry Fest,” said Skovira. “If I see something on Pinterest or Instagram, I’m like I need to save that, have the folder and then open it up when it’s time.”

For the special occasion, Skovira will revamp the menu and wipe out anything that doesn’t feature strawberries. At the wine bar, expect to see both strawberry drinks and food.

When it comes to the restaurant setting, Johnson said food and drink prep work for the weekend begins roughly a month in advance and continues even the week of the event. Johnson went over some of the selection range that needs prep work.

“We do start cutting up the chicken spiedies, we do a lot of hamburgers and fresh salads,” said Johnson. “We have some strawberry food specials, but mainly we’re making shortcake and we have your hometown secret recipe strawberry daiquiri.”

To expand services for the festival, both have new additions to reach more visitors this time around. For the wine bar, that means going where the people are with a wine tent Thursday for the 5K. Skovira said the contractor made a little mobile bar for the Hickories site.

Parkview Inn, on the other hand, has been working on a permanent patio to serve 45 additional people. The space will be open for Strawberry Fest, but more work is to be done.

“We have the roof on,” said Johnson. “We do plan on adding lights and fans, bar seating at the end of it and a retaining wall to separate it from the parking lot.”

This year’s theme for the 41st festival is Strawberry Magic. Everything kicks off Thursday with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park in Owego from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival block party begins Friday at 5 p.m. and then the festival fun will continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

