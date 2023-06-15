Senator Gillibrand announces new bill to curb suicide among farmers

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) announced a new bill that aims to reduce suicide rates among farmers.

The National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act would establish 24 hours, seven days a week national crisis hotline that would provide assistance catered to the needs of farmers, ranchers and their families.

The hotline would be staffed by crisis specialists and mental health professionals with knowledge of the farming world, which will allow them to offer suicide intervention, mental health and substance abuse support, as well as access to agricultural resources.

Gillibrand said that farmers face unique stressors during their day-to-day life that impact their mental health, from weather, changing market conditions and social isolation.

According to Sen. Gillibrand, the suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times higher than the national average, and the suicide rates in those rural areas rose by 48% between 2000 and 2018.

This new hotline would be a part of the already establish Suicide and Crisis hotline, and if passed, would cost $4 million over a five-year span.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.