Senator Gillibrand announces new bill to curb suicide among farmers

By Connor Thompson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) announced a new bill that aims to reduce suicide rates among farmers.

The National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act would establish 24 hours, seven days a week national crisis hotline that would provide assistance catered to the needs of farmers, ranchers and their families.

The hotline would be staffed by crisis specialists and mental health professionals with knowledge of the farming world, which will allow them to offer suicide intervention, mental health and substance abuse support, as well as access to agricultural resources.

Gillibrand said that farmers face unique stressors during their day-to-day life that impact their mental health, from weather, changing market conditions and social isolation.

According to Sen. Gillibrand, the suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times higher than the national average, and the suicide rates in those rural areas rose by 48% between 2000 and 2018.

This new hotline would be a part of the already establish Suicide and Crisis hotline, and if passed, would cost $4 million over a five-year span.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle
SUNY Broome Community College announces new president
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death

Latest News

97 students sign letters of intent on BOCES ‘Signing Day’
The ribbon cutting in Vestal happened June 15, 2023.
Vestal Public Library’s Young Adult area gets upgrades
BOCES student Nitro Sharp signing with the Carpenters Local 277 Union.
97 students sign letters of intent on BOCES ‘Signing Day’
Senator Gillibrand announces new bill to curb suicide among farmers