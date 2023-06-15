Vestal Public Library’s Young Adult area gets upgrades

The ribbon cutting in Vestal happened June 15, 2023.
The ribbon cutting in Vestal happened June 15, 2023.(WBNG)
By Jill Croce
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) - Over at the Vestal Public Library, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Library Interim Director Jeannette Greene, teens and others were joined for a ribbon cutting for the Young Adult area upgrades.

The area’s enhancements include new comfortable chairs, hightop tables with outlets for electronic devices, coffee tables, bean bag chairs, water and snacks.

Prior to receiving grant funding and getting grant assistance from Lupardo, Greene said the library asked community members to fill out a survey and asked how the library can help meet current needs. At the end of the whole process, this space is the result of answering those needs. Seeing the final result June 15, Lupardo talked about the reason to invest in this community resource.

”People have become way more tuned to how important our libraries are,” said Lupardo. “There was a time when I think people thought ‘why do we need libraries when everything is digital?’ This is more than a place that stores books and stores knowledge, this is a communal place. This is a space. I’m really thrilled!”

Alyse Sargent, a library user, talked about how this space will help her thrive. ”I feel like it helps me be more productive. There’s less distraction and it’s nice to come here and collaborate with people.”

A state grant totaling $10,000 helped to make this refresh vision a reality. Much of the upgrades were bought locally from Parlor City Furniture.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle
SUNY Broome Community College announces new president
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death

Latest News

97 students sign letters of intent on BOCES ‘Signing Day’
Senator Gillibrand announces new bill to curb suicide among farmers
BOCES student Nitro Sharp signing with the Carpenters Local 277 Union.
97 students sign letters of intent on BOCES ‘Signing Day’
Senator Gillibrand announces new bill to curb suicide among farmers