Vestal Public Library’s Young Adult area gets upgrades

VESTAL (WBNG) - Over at the Vestal Public Library, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Library Interim Director Jeannette Greene, teens and others were joined for a ribbon cutting for the Young Adult area upgrades.

The area’s enhancements include new comfortable chairs, hightop tables with outlets for electronic devices, coffee tables, bean bag chairs, water and snacks.

Prior to receiving grant funding and getting grant assistance from Lupardo, Greene said the library asked community members to fill out a survey and asked how the library can help meet current needs. At the end of the whole process, this space is the result of answering those needs. Seeing the final result June 15, Lupardo talked about the reason to invest in this community resource.

”People have become way more tuned to how important our libraries are,” said Lupardo. “There was a time when I think people thought ‘why do we need libraries when everything is digital?’ This is more than a place that stores books and stores knowledge, this is a communal place. This is a space. I’m really thrilled!”

Alyse Sargent, a library user, talked about how this space will help her thrive. ”I feel like it helps me be more productive. There’s less distraction and it’s nice to come here and collaborate with people.”

A state grant totaling $10,000 helped to make this refresh vision a reality. Much of the upgrades were bought locally from Parlor City Furniture.

