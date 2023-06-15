Weekend shower chances and some smoke?

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 50-55

Friday: 90% chance of rain. Additional could range from 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher totals inside any storms. Storms could be slow-moving and pose a local flash flood threat. High: 65-72

Friday Night: Scattered showers around. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

Another low pressure system will develop tonight and move into the area Friday and it will be wet at times with rain showers likely. An additional 0.33-0.75″ of rain may fall; but with the potential of slow-moving storms, there could be some locally higher totals perhaps as high as 1-2″+. Amounts of this magnitude could cause localized flash flooding if it was to fall within a 1-2hr period. Highs remain in the 60s.

Saturday’s forecast is still unsettled and wet. We have rain showers in as the upper low for Friday seems to want to hang up a bit in Southern New England. The chance of rain is 70% in the Catskills and as you move west toward the Finger Lakes the chances of rain drop to around 30%. So it is a west to east precipitation chance forecast. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday could also see some forest fire smoke return to the area. Please monitor the smoke forecast for updates. There is *no* indication the smoke will be as dense as June 7.

Father’s Day features a small chance of showers but we’re capping it at 30% for now. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The pattern may not be as unsettled as it looked yesterday for next week. It does look ‘blocky’ so any pattern that develops could last through the week. Temperatures rise into the 70s.

