2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two people are facing felony charges after the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

The search warrant was executed at 403 Jackson Ave. in the Village of Endicott. Police recovered: 6.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and scales and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale.

Officers charged Steven V. Masciarelli; 53, and Ann M. Forkey; 54; both of Endicott with multiple felony drugs charges. Masciarelli and Forkey were arrested, arraigned and later released.

