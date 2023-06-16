2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two people are facing felony charges after the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

The search warrant was executed at 403 Jackson Ave. in the Village of Endicott. Police recovered: 6.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and scales and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale.

Officers charged Steven V. Masciarelli; 53, and Ann M. Forkey; 54; both of Endicott with multiple felony drugs charges. Masciarelli and Forkey were arrested, arraigned and later released.

Rumble Ponies sweep Thursday night doubleheader with Portland Sea Dogs
During International Men's Health Week expert says preventative screenings can save lives
