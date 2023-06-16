Another shot of rain

How about the weekend?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00″) 80% High 68 (66-72)

Wind SW becoming E 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 0-.10″ Low 54 (50-56) Wind E becoming NW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy west, mostly cloudy, showers, east. 0-.25″ 40% High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 0-.05″ Low 52 Wind NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY, FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 20% High 72 Low 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 78 Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 76 Low 56

A cold front and associated low moves in Friday with showers, rain and thunderstorms.

The rain could be heavy at times. Rain tapers to showers tonight.

The low will be slow to exit keeping rain and showers in the forecast for the weekend.

However, this will be a “west to east” forecast. Some sunshine west of I-81. Clouds

and showers east of I-81.

We do keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures

will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Improving weather Wednesday and Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle
2 people found dead in Town of Lisle

Latest News

Heavy downpours, too?
Weekend shower chances and some smoke?
Weekend showers and possibly some smoke?
wbng
Mainly dry today
More beneficial rainfall on the way