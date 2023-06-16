‘Birdies for Cancer’ fundraiser returns to DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is a week away and the golf tournament provides a unique opportunity to give back to those in need.

Returning for its second year, the “Birdies for Cancer” fundraiser will be teeing off tournament weekend.

How it works is a pledge is made for each birdie during the tournament. That money, plus a bonus match of 10% by Security Mutual Life Insurance, is then given to Sock Out Cancer who distributes the funds to the UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations.

The program assists local cancer patients and their families with needs like groceries, transportation and housing so patients can focus on fighting cancer.

There were 939 birdies during the 2022 tournament.

“If you do 50 cents a birdie, you have 900 plus times when you hear about a birdie to say ‘Wow, I just did something good,’” said Security Mutual Life Insurance Chairman Bruce Boyea. “Your money, whatever you’re giving, is going to go dollar for dollar to the two hospitals split equally right here in Binghamton.”

Sock Out Cancer was named the 2022 Charity of the Year by the PGA Champions Tour, giving them the ability to donate a total of $60,000 split equally between the two hospital foundations.

Sock Out Cancer has distributed more than $1.3 million since its inception in 2017.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would grow as dramatically and as quickly as it has,” said Boyea. “When you actually get a note from someone who actually says, ‘I didn’t think anyone actually cared about me’, it really does take you to a whole new world and you’re just appreciative.”

The deadline to make a birdie pledge is June 22, but flat donations can be made until June 25.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.