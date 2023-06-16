Cornell Cooperative Extension assist incarcerated individuals at Broome County Correctional Facility with new correctional facility garden.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Cornell Cooperative Extension made their way to the Broome County Correctional Facility today to assist and educate incarcerated individuals and staff in planting and maintaining the new correctional facility garden.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said inmates have planted vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, squash and more. He said all produce grown will be donated to the community.

“You know the thought is whatever we raise we will give away to chow or a food pantry” said Akshar.

Akshar said initiatives like this are a vital part of the Broome County Correctional Facilities goal to help incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society.

