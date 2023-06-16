Dog Walking Forecast -- Shelby

Heavy rain possible
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00″) 80% High 68 (66-72)

Wind SW becoming E 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 0-.10″ Low 54 (50-56) Wind E becoming NW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy west, mostly cloudy, showers, east. 0-.25″ 40% High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

A cold front and associated low moves in Friday with showers, rain and thunderstorms.

The rain could be heavy at times. Rain tapers to showers tonight.

The low will be slow to exit keeping rain and showers in the forecast for the weekend.

However, this will be a “west to east” forecast. Some sunshine west of I-81. Clouds

and showers east of I-81.

We do keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures

will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Improving weather Wednesday and Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

