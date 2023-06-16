During International Men’s Health Week expert says preventative screenings can save lives

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As International Men’s Health Week continues the Broome County Health Department is sharing tips for men to stay on top of their health.

Public Health Representative for the Broome County Health Department Maggie Barlow said men are less likely to stay on top of their health than women and if something feels off, they should have no shame in getting it checked out.

“As you get older it’s important to kind of stay on top of any preventative appointments and talk to your doctor about any issues that you see come up,” said Barlow. “Men are half as likely to make preventative appointments compared to women so it’s important to talk to doctors if you’re feeling different.”

Barlow said one important screening men should make sure they are getting is a colorectal screening. She said men should get this screening at age 45.

Barlow said there are also other preventative screenings men should be making.

“Stay on top of getting your heart checked make sure you have good heart health talk to your doctor about prostate cancer get your screenings make sure you are wearing sunscreen for skin cancer,” said Barlow. “I think just staying on top of all those screenings is a way to live a longer and healthier life.”

