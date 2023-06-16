Early voting begins; here’s where you can vote

(WAFB)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Early voting for the Primary Election in New York State begins Saturday.

Early voting in Broome County will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Broome County Public Library at 185 Court St. in downtown Binghamton
  • George F. Johnson Memorial Library at 1001 Park St. in Endicott
  • Taste NY Building (Cornell Cooperative Extension) at 840 Upper Front St. in the Town of Dickinson

All registered voters will be able to participate in early voting as long as it’s on or before the early voting deadline of June 25.

The Primary Election is on June 27. The General Election is on Nov. 7.

For more information about early voting in Broome County, follow this link.

