Flash Back Friday: The Lord’s Table

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers spoke with organizers of The Lord’s Table to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was a December 2022 recipient.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.