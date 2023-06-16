Flash Back Friday: The Lord’s Table

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers spoke with organizers of The Lord’s Table to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was a December 2022 recipient.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger
Harpursville man convicted of enticement of a 13-year-old girl
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Endwell League of Community Action
Flash Back Friday: Every Cat’s Dream
Friends of Ithaca
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of the Ithaca Farmer’s Market
Noah Farrelley Memorial Fund
Flash Back Friday: Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund