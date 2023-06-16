Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of June 19 . This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving on Tunnel Road (Expect delays)

Milling operations on Old Route 17 from Route 41 into Second Street in Deposit (Expect delays)

Culvert replacement on Trim Street

Road surface treatments on Caldwell Hill Rad and Greenwood Road

Patch paving on Caldwell Hill Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Painting on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

