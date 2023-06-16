Man charged after crashing, passing out in car; having high BAC

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a crash on Norton Avenue in the Town of Union led to a man being arrested on a DWI charge.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Norton Avenue and Watson Boulevard. Upon arrival, a sergeant discovered one of the drivers, 37-year-old Andrew L. Tredo, of Endicott, asleep in the driver’s seat of parked 2008 Subaru Legacy.

The off said the investigation and statements by witnesses revealed that shortly after rear-ending a vehicle stopped at the intersection on Norton Avenue, Tredo drove his vehicle to a nearby parking lot and passed out.

Tredo was awakened by deputies and said he displayed slurred speech, significant balance issues, confusion and other signs that lead responding officers to believe he was intoxicated. Tredo admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash and multiple open containers of alcohol were found in the rear seats and front of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Tredo told deputies that he would fail a sobriety test and refused to take one. A breath sample revealed he had a BAC of 0.39.

Deputies charged Tredo with the following:

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of over 0.18, a misdemeanor
  • Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of over .08, a misdemeanor
  • Three counts of Drinking Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle on the highway, a violation
  • Failure to Obey a Traffic Device, a violation
  • Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, a violation
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Inspection Certificate, a violation

