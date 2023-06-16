NYSP Officer shot in Duanesburg, alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted wound

Officer R.W. Albert
Officer R.W. Albert(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUANESBURG (WBNG) -- On today’s date, June 16, 2023, at approximately 11:11 a.m. Trooper Richard Albert, assigned to the Cobleskill Interstate Patrol operating a marked State Police Vehicle, observed a silver SUV driving on I-88 Eastbound traveling over 100 MPH in the town of Duanesburg, NY.

Trooper Albert conducted a traffic stop on the SUV, and upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver put the window down, and the passenger reached out the driver-side window and opened fire on Trooper Albert, striking him in his left upper arm.

Trooper Albert returned fire. The shooter and a passenger exited the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot. The passenger was taken into custody uninjured at the scene.

The shooter has been identified as Nelson Troche, 32 of Schenectady, NY and was located approximately one and a half hours later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Troopers immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Albany Medical Center via med flight, where he has since been declared deceased.

Trooper Albert was transported to Ellis Hospital by State Police and has since been discharged.

State Police would like to thank the medical staff at Ellis Hospital along with all our other assisting agencies, including the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Cobleskill Police Department, City of Schenectady Police Department, the Glenville Police Department, and the Guilderland Police Department.

Attached is a still frame from Trooper Albert’s body-worn camera of the moment he approached the vehicle and was shot upon.

Duanesburg NYPD Incident
Duanesburg NYPD Incident(New York State Police)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger
2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott
Vestal Councilman charged after fight with man outside elementary school

Latest News

Broome County’s second recreational cannabis dispensary ‘The Greenery Spot’ to open June 28
Vestal Councilman charged after fight with man outside elementary school
Man charged after crashing, passing out in car; having high BAC
‘Birdies for Cancer’ fundraiser returns to DICK’S Sporting Goods Open