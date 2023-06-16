NYSP Officer shot in Duanesburg, alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted wound

DUANESBURG (WBNG) -- On today’s date, June 16, 2023, at approximately 11:11 a.m. Trooper Richard Albert, assigned to the Cobleskill Interstate Patrol operating a marked State Police Vehicle, observed a silver SUV driving on I-88 Eastbound traveling over 100 MPH in the town of Duanesburg, NY.

Trooper Albert conducted a traffic stop on the SUV, and upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver put the window down, and the passenger reached out the driver-side window and opened fire on Trooper Albert, striking him in his left upper arm.

Trooper Albert returned fire. The shooter and a passenger exited the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot. The passenger was taken into custody uninjured at the scene.

The shooter has been identified as Nelson Troche, 32 of Schenectady, NY and was located approximately one and a half hours later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Troopers immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Albany Medical Center via med flight, where he has since been declared deceased.

Trooper Albert was transported to Ellis Hospital by State Police and has since been discharged.

State Police would like to thank the medical staff at Ellis Hospital along with all our other assisting agencies, including the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Cobleskill Police Department, City of Schenectady Police Department, the Glenville Police Department, and the Guilderland Police Department.

Attached is a still frame from Trooper Albert’s body-worn camera of the moment he approached the vehicle and was shot upon.

