Registered sex offender arrested for failing to notify law enforcement of new address

(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested Warren L. Bubb, of 3583 Watkins Rd., Lot 25, for failing to report of change of address.

In November 2022, the sheriff’s office was conducting a verification check of Bubb; who is a level one registered sex offender, who is registered as living at Hoffman Hollow Road, in Lowman, NY. The sheriff’s office said that the residence was vacated.

The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division but Bubb’s whereabouts could not be determined. The investigation was presented to a Chemung County Grand Jury and a Superior Court Warrant of arrest was issued for Bubb, who was eventually found at the Watkins Road address in the Town of Catlin.

Bubb was arraigned in Chemung County Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date to answer the charge.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say investigation into bodies found in Lisle is a murder-suicide
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Man found guilty of DWI crash that seriously injured passenger
Harpursville man convicted of enticement of a 13-year-old girl
Shawn Woodberry
Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle

Latest News

State Senator Lea Webb speaks out on proposed NYSEG rate increases
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott
Rumble Ponies sweep Thursday night doubleheader with Portland Sea Dogs