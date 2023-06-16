Registered sex offender arrested for failing to notify law enforcement of new address

CATLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested Warren L. Bubb, of 3583 Watkins Rd., Lot 25, for failing to report of change of address.

In November 2022, the sheriff’s office was conducting a verification check of Bubb; who is a level one registered sex offender, who is registered as living at Hoffman Hollow Road, in Lowman, NY. The sheriff’s office said that the residence was vacated.

The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division but Bubb’s whereabouts could not be determined. The investigation was presented to a Chemung County Grand Jury and a Superior Court Warrant of arrest was issued for Bubb, who was eventually found at the Watkins Road address in the Town of Catlin.

Bubb was arraigned in Chemung County Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date to answer the charge.

