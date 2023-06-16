Rumble Ponies sweep Thursday night doubleheader with Portland Sea Dogs

By Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored ten runs across two seven-inning games to sweep the Portland Sea Dogs in a doubleheader on Thursday night.

In game one, Binghamton pitcher Luis Moreno was a force on the hill, striking out 10 Portland batters on his way to a win. Joe Suozzi and Brandon McIlwain each hit home runs to lift the Rumble Ponies to a 7-3 win.

For game two, Binghamton starter Christian Scott made his Double-A debut with six innings pitched and nine strikeouts, while allowing just two hits and one earned run. Binghamton scored all their runs off of home runs from Matt O’Neill and Rowdey Jordan in the second and third innings, respectively.

The Ponies and Dogs are back in action again on Friday, with the Rumble Ponies once again wearing Southern Tier Shortcakes uniforms. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is at 7:05 pm.

