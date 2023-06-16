Seeing early weekend showers, but sunshine will reappear

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 51-57.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Greatest rain shower risks east. High: 64-70.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain tapering later. Cloudy. Low: 48-56.

Father’s Day: Sun and clouds. High: 72. Low: 52.

Monday: Partial sunshine with some showers. High: 78. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Some sun with slight chance of showers. High: 77. Low: 58.

Wednesday: Cloudy with some showers. High: 76. Low: 56.

Thursday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. A bit warmer. High: 80. Low: 60.

Friday: Partial sunshine. High: 82. Low: 62.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers will continue off and on throughout the early portion of the night before they taper off as we head into morning Saturday. Rainfall will be minor, with most seeing an additional .1-.25″. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be mainly dry, but showers will be a factor in Delaware and Otsego counties as the low lingers. Highs will reach into the upper-60s. Overnight lows will fall once again into the mid-50s, with scattered showers east. Father’s Day will be dry with some sun. Highs will reach into the low-70s.

Monday through Wednesday will see slight chances of showers with highs being a bit more seasonable, with each day seeing temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

A ridge will build in as we end the workweek, with more summer-like temperatures, with highs in the low-80s on Thursday and Friday.

