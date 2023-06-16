State Senator Lea Webb speaks out on proposed NYSEG rate increases

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) along with local NYSEG customers and advocates held a news conference at the NYSEG facility in Vestal to vehemently oppose the utility company’s proposed double-digit rate increases.

Additionally, they urged customers to submit their comments to Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Public Service Commission during the 120-day public feedback period. This comes as this week, New York State Electric & Gas company announced its plans to increase rates to cover delivery costs.

Senator Webb said, their proposal recommends increasing electricity rates for customers by 17% each year, for the next three years, which compounds to a 62% increase in cost by 2026. It also includes a recommendation for increasing gas rates for customers by 5.3% each year, compounding to a total of 17.8% by 2026.

“Access to electricity and heat should not be considered a luxury,” said Webb “They are basic needs that every family utilizes in their home and small businesses in their operations every day.”

These rate hikes are coming when customers report ongoing problems related to management and billing, which have led to a range of customer issues. These issues include instances of double billing, inaccurate meter readings, unexpectedly high bills, and frustratingly inadequate customer service that is often difficult to navigate.

Webb said that customers living in the Southern Tier within NYSEG service areas have no options for selecting their electric and gas providers.

“I am very concerned about the impact these proposed rate hikes will have on the majority of my constituents, including area businesses. The timing could not be worse for this to be considered as many are struggling to make ends meet in this post-COVID economy, said Lupardo. “While I recognize the need for system upgrades, we have to find a way to address this without further burdening struggling families and companies. I urge everyone to comment during this 120-day window.”

