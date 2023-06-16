UHS to host Golf Expo, Family Fun at DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

(WBNG) -- United Health Services, or UHS, is organizing a variety of events for families during the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open next week.

The UHS Golf Expo will be on June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. just off the 18th green at En-Joie Golf Club. Skin cancer screenings will require pre-registration. Family Fun Night will take place on June 24, beginning at 8 p.m. and will provide a screening of Toy Story as well as fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.