Vestal Councilman charged after fight with man outside elementary school

UNION (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Vestal Councilman Stephen Donnelly was charged after he was accused of being involved in a fight outside a school following a fourth and fifth-grade spring concert.

The sheriff’s office said, around 7 p.m. on June 13, deputies responded to George F. Johnson Elementary School for a physical dispute by the school’s main entrance. Deputies said the school resource officer broke up the fight before deputies arrived.

The office said Donnelly and a 42-year-old man were in a verbal confrontation that later became physical as the spring concert was coming to an end.

According to the sheriff’s office, the other man allegedly overheard Donnelly yelling at his own mother outside of the school and confronted him. The two began yelling at each other and Donnelly tried to get the 42-year-old into hitting him and backing him down the sidewalk. Donnelly then tried to knock off the man’s hat and then the fight became physical, resulting in the two punching each other on the ground, the office said. Eventually, the SRO and others helped separate the two.

Authorities said school surveillance footage revealed Donelly had followed a woman into the parking lot yelling obscenities and derogatory remarks while threatening to bury her, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The office said, based on evidence from surveillance cameras, witnesses and phone video, Donnelly was the primary aggressor in the incident.

Donnelly told 12 News that the information presented by the sheriff’s office was false.

He was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct offenses. The other man was also charged with disorderly conduct.

“Our local schools must represent a safe place for our children and families to gather and we must protect them,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “Fighting of any kind on school grounds, especially between parents, will not be tolerated.”

