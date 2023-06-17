Binghamton Juneteenth Commitee holds celebration at Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With Juneteenth approaching on June 19 and being celebrated all across the nation the Binghamton Juneteenth Committee held a celebration Saturday at Columbus Park.

A basketball tournament, a double dutch tournament, live music and free food were some of the many entertainment options available at the event.

Groups and organizations from throughout the community had tables set up offering information on different educational topics to those in attendance.

One of the event’s organizers Rocky Brown said the celebration of Juneteenth is all about liberation and independence for the African American community.

“Today is a great celebration of liberation and our freedom so shoutout to the African American community,” said Brown. “This is our Fourth of July. A lot of times we celebrate the Fourth of July but we were still slaves when America gained its independence.”

She said all the hard work that went into the event was worth it once she saw a great turnout from the community.

“We worked really really hard to put this event together so the fact that people are coming out to enjoy themselves and have food and drinks just feels really good,” said Brown.

Juneteenth celebrations in the City of Binghamton will continue Sunday with a flag-raising ceremony taking place at Mirabito Stadium before the Rumble Ponies face off against the Portland Sea Dogs.

