Darryl Strawberry throws out first pitch at Rumble Ponies game as Binghamton loses 7-5 to Portland on Friday night

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Former New York Mets and New York Yankees player Darryl Strawberry threw out the first pitch at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on Friday night as the team lost 7-5 to the Portland Sea Dogs.

The 4-time World Series champion spent the day at Mirabito Stadium interacting with fans and taking in the game.

“There’s nothing greater than playing in New York. New York fans understand sports and they understand it well and they let you know when you don’t play well and that’s good. That’s a good thing. A lot of players talk about playing in New York but I tell them ‘be careful what you ask for because you just might get it.’ And are you prepared for it? I think growing up under that made me prepared for anything in life,” said Strawberry.

Portland started off quick, scoring four runs in the first inning with one coming off a wild pitch, another off a Chase Meidroth RBI single, and then a 2-RBI double from Matthew Lugo.

Binghamton responded as Joe Suozzi hit a solo home run in the second and then got an RBI single in the fourth. Hayden Senger also drove in a run in the fourth to make it a one run game.

Then for Portland, Corey Rosier had RBIs in the fifth and seventh to make it a 6-3 game.

Wyatt Young drove in a run on an RBI double to cut it back to just a two run lead.

Rosier then got another RBI in the ninth to make it 7-4. A Brandon McIlwain solo home run in the bottom of the inning got it to a 7-5 final.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll continue their series against Portland on Saturday with first pitch at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

