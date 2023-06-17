A dry, but smoky Father’s Day

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 51-60.

Father’s Day: Sun and clouds. Smoky. High: 73. Low: 51.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low: 46-54.

Monday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 81. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Some sun with scattered showers. High: 79. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Partial sun with isolated showers. High: 78. Low: 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High: 83. Low: 58.

Friday: Sun early before increasing clouds. High: 82. Low: 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms. High: 80. Low: 64.

Forecast Discussion:

After early showers mainly east, clouds will clear slightly overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Father’s Day will be mainly dry, with highs in the low-70s. Smoke will be a factor throughout the day, as winds will be out of the northwest, allowing for smoke to mix in the atmosphere. While no Air Quality Alerts are posted at this time, those with lung or heart problems should use caution for any outdoor activities. Lows on Sunday will be near 50.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies, with a slight chance of showers to the east. Highs will reach the low-80s. A weak disturbance will cause some showers to pop up on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain seasonal, with highs in the upper-70s. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Weak high-pressure builds in for Thursday, allowing for sunshine and highs in the low-80s for the start of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Friday will see dry conditions, but clouds increase during the day. Highs will once again climb into the low-80s.

Saturday will see scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon with a weak shortwave passing overhead. Highs will be near 80.

