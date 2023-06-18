Phelps Mansion Museum offers tour of Spring Forest Cemetery for NY Path Through History Weekend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For NY Path Through History Weekend museums and organizations throughout Broome County offered special activities detailing the region’s past.

The Phelps Mansion Museum’s tour of Spring Forest Cemetery offered a look at many important figures to the building and Binghamton’s history.

“We stopped at Sherman Phelps, his mausoleum is here in Spring Forest Cemetary,” said Museum Educator Joe Schuerch. “Also, Isaac Perry the architect of the Phelps Mansion and many other buildings here in Binghamton is buried here at Spring Forest Cemetery. We stopped at one of the woodworkers who was also buried here and Caroline Hills who was the founder of the Monday Afternoon Club.”

Schuerch said for those who took the tour their subsequent visits to the cemetery will have more significance.

“I think people come here and walk through here all the time and they see all the different monuments but they might not know the history behind some of the people who are here,” said Schuerch. “That’s where we come in and kind of tell their stories.”

Other sites that hosted activities this weekend included the Roberson Museum and Science Center, the Kilmer Mansion and the Ross Park Zoo.

