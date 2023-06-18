A sunny start to the week

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Cool. Low: 47-56.

Monday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 73-82.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Low: 55-63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms. High: 78. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 81. Low: 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. A bit warmer. High: 82. Low: 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 78. Low: 64.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 80. Low: 63.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 79. Low: 62.

Forecast Discussion:

Weak high pressure will build in during the night, leading to mainly clear skies. Lows will fall into the low-50s for most.

Monday will see plenty of sunshine, with highs nearing 80. Clouds will begin to build in the late afternoon ahead of the next system, which could set off a few showers Monday night. Lows will be in the upper-50s. Tuesday will start off dry, but scattered thunderstorms will pop up as a weak system moves across the region. Highs will reach the upper-70s, with some spots reaching the low-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see dry conditions with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s.

Changes arrive as we head to the weekend, as an area of low-pressure will bring clouds and rain throughout. Friday will remain mainly dry, but showers develop during the afternoon and continue into the overnight. Saturday shows the greatest risk of thunderstorms developing. Rain remains as we end the weekend. Highs for all three days will be in the upper-70s and low-80s.

