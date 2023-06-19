Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is investigating three shots fired incidents that occurred over the weekend.

As part of the first investigation, Binghamton Police responded to the area of John Street and Lucy Street for a report of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police found four .22 caliber shell casings at the intersection of the streets.

Police described the suspect as a tall, bald, Black man wearing dark clothes. He was last seen in the area of John Street, police said.

No injuries were reported.

As part of the second investigation, Binghamton Police responded to the area of 28 Exchange St. for a separate report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers were notified of a man arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police said the injury was non-fatal.

Officers found two 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

As part of the third investigation, police responded to the area of 77 Main St. around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of people fighting and the possibility of shots being fired.

Police said four people were fighting resulting in one person suffering a minor injury. That person refused medical treatment at the scene.

Authorities said two males fled the area in a light-colored sedan heading east on Maine Street. Bystanders reported hearing gunshots possibly coming from the vehicle as it fled the area, police noted.

At the scene, officers found a .25 caliber handgun that was dropped by one of the participants in the fight.

Binghamton detectives said it is unconfirmed if the three incidents are related but anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

