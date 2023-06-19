Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Portland Sea Dogs in extras to split series

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split their six game home series against the Portland Sea Dogs after walking them off 4-3 in extra innings on Sunday night.

Rowdey Jordan hit the walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to score Branden Fryman.

Early on though, it was Portland who jumped out in front. In the second, Niko Kavadas hit a two-run home run to give the Sea Dogs the lead.

Then in the fifth, Jose Peroza hit an RBI single and Jordan scored off a throwing error on a grounder hit by Brandon McIlwain.

The teams remain tied until the top of the 10th when Tyler Dearden gave the Sea Dogs the lead with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Wyatt Young tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single himself, scoring Matt O’Neill, before Jordan walked it off later in the inning.

With this win, Binghamton is back to .500 at 31-31 this season and in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division.

Next up, the Rumble Ponies will begin a series in Akron on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

