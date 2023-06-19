Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Portland Sea Dogs in extras to split series

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split their six game home series against the Portland Sea Dogs after walking them off 4-3 in extra innings on Sunday night.

Rowdey Jordan hit the walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to score Branden Fryman.

Early on though, it was Portland who jumped out in front. In the second, Niko Kavadas hit a two-run home run to give the Sea Dogs the lead.

Then in the fifth, Jose Peroza hit an RBI single and Jordan scored off a throwing error on a grounder hit by Brandon McIlwain.

The teams remain tied until the top of the 10th when Tyler Dearden gave the Sea Dogs the lead with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Wyatt Young tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single himself, scoring Matt O’Neill, before Jordan walked it off later in the inning.

With this win, Binghamton is back to .500 at 31-31 this season and in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division.

Next up, the Rumble Ponies will begin a series in Akron on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott
Vestal Councilman charged after fight with man outside elementary school
Officer R.W. Albert
NYSP Officer shot in Duanesburg, alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted wound
Man charged after crashing, passing out in car; having high BAC
Broome County’s second recreational cannabis dispensary ‘The Greenery Spot’ to open June 28

Latest News

Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Portland Sea Dogs in extras to split series
Darryl Strawberry throws out first pitch at Rumble Ponies game as Binghamton loses 7-5 to Portland
Former New York Mets player Darryl Strawberry prepares to throw out the first pitch before the...
Darryl Strawberry throws out first pitch at Rumble Ponies game as Binghamton loses 7-5 to Portland on Friday night
Binghamton Rumble Ponies' pitcher Luis Moreno.
Rumble Ponies sweep Thursday night doubleheader with Portland Sea Dogs