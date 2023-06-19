Discovery Center says it wants to show significance of Juneteenth with events

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier celebrated and reflected on the significance of Juneteenth with its own event Monday.

The center provided children the ability to make arts and crafts pertaining to the holiday and had information on-hand to learn more about the day. There was also a parade that circled around the confines. Employees at the center said it’s important to recognize the holiday.

“Now that’s its a national holiday, we just want to give some background so people understand what this holiday is and what it means to people,” said Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko.

The center held its first “Juneteenth Celebration” in 2022. It plans to continue to celebrate the holiday every year.

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865, was when the last slaves in the country were freed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.