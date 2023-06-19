Dog Walking Forecast -- Bentley

MONDAY: Partly cloudy a few showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng

Not a surface feature, but an upper level wave will give us some clouds and showers. This will

be our forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.

Not much going on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

A low will develop to our southwest. This will move northward Friday and into the weekend.

This low will give us a better chance of rain.

