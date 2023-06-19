Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As people from all over the country travel into the Village of Endicott for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, the Endicott Police Department is urging guests to be aware of their surroundings in order to keep everyone safe.

Chief of Police Patrick Garey said if guests see something concerning they should contact the closest police officer or volunteer and alert them. He said in an effort to ensure guests’ safety they will not be allowing various items inside of the venue, such as bags larger than a 6x6 purse, video cameras, coolers and more. For the full list of prohibited items please click here.

Garey said, due to recent violent events occurring across the nation, there will be increased security at the tournament. He did not point to any specific violent events as the reason for increased security but said it was more of a broad measure.

“We have upped the number of security positions,” said Garey “We certainly do threat assessments, and we look at the current climate to see if there’s anything going on in Broome County.”

He said if there are any threats or potential threats, the department will be able to look into it.

