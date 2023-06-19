Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide

LISLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police have identified the woman involved in a murder-suicide as Aliyah A. Inshanalli.

On June 14, State Police announced that the investigation into two bodies being found on June 13 in the Town of Lisle was a murder-suicide. Inshananlli and her 7-year-old son were found dead. Police said she caused the death of her son and then took her own life.

Police did not reveal details about how they died.

The Whitney Point School District said Inshanalii and her son were members of its community.

“As we allow law enforcement to conduct their investigative work, we respect the privacy of those involved by not speculating on the details of what has unfolded,” Whitney Point School District Superintendant Jo-Ann Sexton said in a letter sent home to families. “This news has left our close-knit community in shock and grief-stricken. Our thoughts and condolences are with those impacted as they navigate through this unimaginable tragedy involving a student and an employee in our school district.”

